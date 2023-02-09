Kate Middleton blames Meghan Markle for Prince Harry’s ‘hate-filled, self-obsessed trance’

File Footage

Kate Middleton reportedly blames Meghan Markle for having caused the ‘self-obsessed trance’ Prince Harry appears to be in.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to the National Enquirer.

Per the insider, Kate Middleton has reportedly become ‘done’ with her sister-in-law.

Currently both Kate Middleton and Prince William are “sick to their stomachs over the whole situation” and will “never, ever make nice with Meghan in person again.”

Before signing off the insider also added that The Princess of Wales believes, “this has all been orchestrated by Meghan, who's single-handedly put Harry into this hate-filled, self-obsessed trance and seems to delight in all the pain and suffering it's caused.”