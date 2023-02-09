Christina Applegate weighs in on gaining over 40lbs: ‘Don’t feel like myself’

Christina Applegate breaks down her weight gain struggles since being diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis).
She weighed in on everything in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.
The 51-year-old started by admitting that she gained almost 40lbs since the multiple sclerosis diagnosis and claimed, “I don’t like seeing myself struggling.”
Especially since, “I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself.”
“At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was.”
“All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”
