Will Prince Andrew help to manage royal estates?

Prince Andrew is trying to make his way back into royal life after he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

But an expert said King Charles and Prince William are determined that the Duke of York will never play an active role in the royal family.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking to express.co.uk, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said,"King Charles and the Prince of Wales are both determined he will never play an active part in royal life again.

"It seems clear that Andrew, who could always help to manage the royal estates, refuses to believe his life as a senior working member of the Royal Family is over. It is unclear whether he is taking advice or, if so, from whom."

The expert said, "Andrew will reportedly attend his brother’s Coronation, but will play no active part in the proceedings."

The comments come amid reports that the King has decided to kick Andrew out of the palace.

It is still not clear whether the father of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice would join the King on the palace balcony or become of the procession of the day of Charles' coronation.