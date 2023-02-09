Prince Harry, King Charles often 'joked' about THIS behind Queen back

Prince Harry is opening up about sharing personality characteristics with King Charles.

In his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex writes that both he and his father, do not enjoy heat.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes: I’d always been sensitive to heat. Like Pa. He and I would joke about it. We’re not made for this world, we said. Bloody snowmen. The dining room at Sandringham, for instance, was our version of Dante’s Inferno. Much of Sandringham was balmy, but the dining room was subtropical.”

He then added: “Pa and I would always wait for Granny to look away, then one of us would jump up, sprint to a window, crack it an inch. Ah, blessed cool air. But the corgis always betrayed us. The cool air would make them whimper, and Granny would say: Is there a draft? And then a footman would promptly shut the window.”