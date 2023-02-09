Prince Harry talks how he was 'target' to Taliban in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says his life was in grave danger during his time in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, talks about becoming the target of Taliban in the region.

He writes: “Two American soldiers were killed. Seventeen British and American soldiers were injured. Throughout that day and the next we pieced together what happened. Taliban fighters had got hold of American uniforms, cut a hole in the fence, and slipped in. They cut a hole in the fence? Yep. Why? In short, me.”

Harry then adds that he was told the Taliban were looking for him.

“They were looking for Prince Harry, they said. The Taliban actually issued a statement: Prince Harry was our target. And the date of the attack had been carefully chosen as well. They’d timed it, they proclaimed, to coincide with my birthday. I didn’t know if I believed that. I didn’t want to believe it,” Harry notes.