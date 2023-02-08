Pamela Anderson says she still has her 'Baywatch' swimsuit

Pamela Anderson discussed her hit television programme Baywatch and said that the famous swimsuits she wore on the show still fit her, according to Fox News.
Pamela revealed that she still has one of the classic red swimsuits that she wore on Baywatch Casey Jean Parker, over two decades ago.
Pamela said, "I had a couple back then. Now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while. It still fits."
Pamela also recalled an incident when her Baywatch character spilled into her real life.
She said, "One time I was with my friends… with Luke Gilford, this photographer. I was at a party with him. And I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?' I jumped in the shower and I came out soaking wet and gave everyone mouth-to-mouth. We always have fun. In high heels."
Baywatch started streaming in 1989. Pamela Anderson portrayed the role of a lifeguard Casey Jane Parker in the hit TV series.
Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy: "In Britain, the King is an air force pilot — and in Ukraine today, every air force...
Julia Garner keeps it low key as she goes out with musician husband Mark Foster
Paul Mescal clicked sharing a cosy hug with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen
Maria Menounos announced having a baby finally
US conservative commentator Ben Shapiro received flak for objecting on the recent episode of 'The Last of Us'