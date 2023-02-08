Elon Musk slams Sam Smith’s Grammys performance: Deets inside

Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance on social media.



Smith and Kim Petras lately performed a live rendition of their award-winning track Unholy at the 65th Annual Grammy Award ceremony on February 5.

During Smith’s performance, the stage was all lit up with “red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages” while Smith could be seen donning a hat with horns.

At the event, Madonna introduced Smith and Petras before their performance, stating, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”

“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something,” she said.

Two days after Smith’s performance, Musk shared his views about the whole thing, as he tweeted, “End of days vibes.”

In another tweet, Musk added, “If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about.”

Musk was not the one who made comment on Smith’s performance.

Politicians also commented over this performance, calling it “satanic”.

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh wrote, “It’s not surprising to see a satanic ritual at the Grammys.”

“Satanism is the worship of the self. Much of modern pop music is satanic in this sense. Leftism is satanism. The only change is that now they’re being more explicit about it.”

Host Trevor Noah pretended to take a call from his mother over Smith and Petras’s performance

“No mum, it wasn’t the actual devil... Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood,” he mentioned.