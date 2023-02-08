Kate Middleton puts her grace on display as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made a surprise royal visit to Landau Forte in Derby on Wednesday, looking smashing in cream blazer and blue trousers.

The Princess of Wales, 41, visited Landau Forte College in Derby with Captain Preet Chandigarh MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.

The much-loved royal celebrated Captain Preet Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. She broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history.

Prince William's wife put her grace on display as she rocked a cream blazer, featuring a lapel collar and long sleeves with shoulder pads, which she paired with navy blue trousers and trainers for the latest outing.

Kate stunned onlookers with her graceful personality and evergreen smile that was adding to her beauty.

The princess played some game as she got involved in some activities with students. The pair finished their trip by speaking to a group of year 11 and year 13 students about building resilience and mental well-being in all aspects of life.