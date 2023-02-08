PTI leader Amir Dogar, party workers held in Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Amir Dogar and nearly a dozen party workers were arrested on Wednesday in Multan after they were allegedly involved in creating chaos outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office during their scuffle with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists.



The former PTI parliamentarian, who was present at the time of the raid, demanded that he be detained along with party workers.

Dogar, who had not been taken into custody since it was believed he was not involved in the rioting outside the ECP office, told the police, “If my workers have been detained, I will also go with you.”

The law enforcers complied and the arrested people were taken to a police station in Cantt.



Immediately after the arrest, PTI leader Farrukh Habib wrote on his official Twitter handle to condemn the arrests, saying: “Strongly condemn the arrest of Amir Dogar in Multan. The PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] should stop using dirty tactics and Amir Dogar should be released immediately.”

Workers' face-off

On Wednesday (today), which was the last day to submit nomination papers for NA 155 and NA 156, PTI leader Dogar and PML-N leader Sheikh Tariq Rasheed reached the ECP office at the same time.

As the two were submitting their documents, workers of both sides started spewing vitriol against leaders of the other side. The verbal spat soon turned into a fight with clay pots being thrown and fistfights breaking out.

During the incident, seven people were injured, and all of them belonged to PML-N. Six of the injured people were given aid at the spot.

Soon after the clash, the RPO and CPO arrived on the spot and culprits were identified via security footage and videos taken by camera persons on the spot.

It was also said that the matter was being investigated at the behest of the ECP, which had lodged a complaint regarding the incident.

According to the police, the footage seen so far showed that PTI workers were more aggressive, which had led to the raid at Dogar’s dera — private visitors' house.

Police at the time of arrests told Dogar that they did not want to arrest him, but on his insistence were forced to.

The police also reiterated that the footage was being examined and so far Dogar was still not found guilty of any instigation. Therefore, his arrest was not needed or asked for.

It was prompted by Dogar’s insistence that he be taken with his workers. In fact, the police said: “It seems that senior leaders of both sides were trying to break up the fight. However, the workers were too agitated and refused to pay heed.”

More to follow...