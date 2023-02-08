Coming week to set country’s direction: Asad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar Tuesday said the unending infighting among the ‘self-centered’ political elite coupled with incompetence of the ‘imported government’ had plunged the country into a quagmire of problems.

Launching the Insaf Doctors Forum’s nationwide membership drive here, he said Pakistan was currently passing through a historic phase, which was occupied by a selfish group. He made it clear that the next week was of paramount importance which would set the direction of the country’s future.

Asad said the ‘imported government’ used different tactics to defer the polls; however, they could not run away anymore from the elections come what may since the nation now was prepared to make Pakistan truly an independent welfare state envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

He regretted that open threats were being given that polls would not be held within stipulated 90 days, which was a transgression from the Constitution. Talking about the economic crisis, Asad said the country’s economic situation could not be improved until election was held because those who seized the power through foreign conspiracy were responsible for the current mess.

Therefore, he said they neither had the ability and capacity nor the will to pull the country out of the prevailing crisis. Asad said the IMF mission was in Pakistan presently, but strange stories were coming out on the TV about the economic crisis, as the imported government had shifted the blame to Imran Khan-led government.

Separately, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry took to his Twitter account to write, “Thousands of people, attended General Pervez Musharraf’s funeral in Karachi: His unit and the top leadership of the army saluted him”. “Whatever the hypocrites of PMLN and PPP say, he was the person immersed in the love of Pakistan from head to toe,” Fawad said.