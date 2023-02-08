Kate Middleton’s date for baby no. 4 is ‘sometime in 2023’

File Footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning on welcoming baby no. 4 sometime in 2023.



This insight has been brought to light in a report by Marie Claire.

According to their findings, Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen to welcome a fourth child ‘sometime in 2023’ after going ‘back and forth’ for the longest time.

This claim has come shortly after Closer reported that the duo is trying not to put ‘too much pressure’ on themselves for a fourth edition, and are instead opting for a more ‘relaxed approach’ to the entire process.

This claim was made shortly before an expert warned against the possibility of baby no. 4 given Kate Middleton's 'newfound' stage of life.

The expert in question told the outlet, “it's entirely possible” that “she might have a fourth" but its important to take note of the fact that “William and Kate are in their forties now.”