'Immediately' announce Punjab, KP election dates, Alvi tells ECP

President Arif Alvi. — PID/ file

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi asked on Wednesday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to "immediately" announce the date of elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.



In the letter, a copy of which is available with The News, he asked the CEC to make the announcement for the date of elections for provincial assemblies as per Elections Act, 2017 to "put an end to dangerous speculative propaganda for the upcoming provincial elections in Punjab and KP as well as the future general elections".

Both assemblies had been dissolved in January.

The President referred to the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the election of an Assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by the Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

This story is being updated.

