Prince Harry to be remembered for ‘blowing’ chance of a lifetime

File Footage

Prince Harry has experts thinking the ‘only legacy’ he’ll ever leave is of a man that’s ‘blown everything’.



Royal commentator Dan Wootton made this admission in his interview with the Mail on Sunday.

He believes the Sussex's only stand to incur more of a decline to their reputation with their royal proximity dissipating.

He even went as far as to warn, “I predict Harry and Meghan’s reputation will only decline further as their proximity to the Royal Family fades and they will be remembered as the embittered and gossipy ex-royals who had the opportunity to modernise the monarchy from within and blew it all.”