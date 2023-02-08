Behati Prinsloo reacts to Adam Levine’s rumoured tell-all interview about cheating scandal

Behati Prinsloo addressed the news about her husband Adam Levine giving a bombshell interview to Alex Cooper on her Call her Daddy podcast to detail his cheating scandal, per Us Weekly.

Cooper posted a short clip on the podcast’s official Instagram, teasing her latest guest by raving about Maroon 5 and then grilling the mystery guest over their “infidelity” — leading many fans to assume the guest was Levine.

“I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage. … How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?” asked Cooper.

The post was simply captioned, “#WEDNESDAY,” and an eerie version of Maroon 5’s She Will Be Loved played in the background.

While fans debated over the teaser, Prinsloo weighed in her thoughts by simply laughing out loud in the comments.

Prinsloo, who gave birth to her and Payphone singer’s third child, wrote “LOL” under the video.

However, Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine was later revealed to be the episode’s guest. “Thank f--king God,” he joked in a second clip uploaded via Instagram on Monday, February 6th, 2023.

The extended video showed Cooper asking DeVine, “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?” To which he replied, “Zero times!”

The playful intro came months after DeVine, 39, clarified with an Instagram post that he was not the Maroon 5 frontman despite sharing a similar sounding name, following singer’s cheating scandal in September 2022.

“I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer,” he captioned a snap with wife Chloe Bridges. He went on to quip, “We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”