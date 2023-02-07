Glass Onion star Janelle Monae responds to fan’s comment over Grammys appearance

Janelle Monae has recently hit out at a fan for their comment over 2023 Grammys appearance.
Janelle, who starred in Glass Onion, attended the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend.
After the event, one of singer’s fans shared remarks on her attire as she mocked at the star’s earlier outfit choices.
“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” wrote one user.
To this, Janelle responded, “No new music just for this.”
As the tweet’s likes increased, the singer again said, “35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved.”
For the unversed, Janelle has been nominated for eight Grammys in the past.
