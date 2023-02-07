Louise Thompson pens heartbreaking note on ‘surviving second time’ after suffering haemorrhage

Made In Chelsea former star Louise Thompson has opened up on “surviving the second time” following her emergency readmission to hospital one year after the traumatic birth of her son.



Taking to Instagram, Louise, who is also the mother of one son, said that she was all “really well” before she suffered a haemorrhage, eventually losing around three litres of blood in the process.

Speaking of her health scare, Louise wrote, “You know the funny thing about surviving the second time round is that you know you’re not just lucky. You understand the capacity of the human body. You know how strong you are.”

According to Daily Mail, Louise spent a month in intensive care after welcoming her son 14 months ago with boyfriend Ryan. She also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety following the near-death birthing experience.

In the caption, she mentioned, “You understand what modern medicine is capable of and what you can withstand. Wow you can withstand an awful lot.”

Louise continued, “I'm trying to reframe it as reassuring. It’s reassuring that I’ve come and gone from hospital (unexpectedly) and survived each time.”

“I never thought it would happen to me, and it did. Then I never thought it would happen again. But it kinda did. So, I guess nothing in life is for certain. NOTHING.”



“But the good thing is that I can learn from it. I have learnt that I DON’T want to live my life in fear anymore… and I’m definitely not going to undo all of my hard work. I have great systems and support in place now.”

Louise further said, “Soooo… I want to resume life as normal as quickly as poss plz. With an extra large serving of perspective and gratitude.”

In the end, she added, “Ps. This last week I’ve managed to distract any ruminating/analysing/damn awful, circulating, obsessive thoughts with the thought of lying there wishing I had more time with my boy which then makes me shift gear and feel v v VVV present and forces me to really soak up the good stuff.”

“A little blessing… or just another mind game,” she concluded.