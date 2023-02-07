‘Scoop:’ Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell join cast on Prince Andrew's BBC interview film

Netflix announced the cast of the upcoming movie, Scoop, based on Prince Andrew's bombshell 2019 interview with the BBC, it has been reported.
On Tuesday, the streaming platform revealed the lead four actors who will star in Scoop. Gillian Anderson, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner for playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, will portray Emily Maitlis, the BBC host who conducted the bombshell interview.
For Prince Andrew part, Rufus Sewell, known for his roles in The Illusionist, has been roped in, as per the reports.
Taking to Twitter, Anderson shared the casting announcement and wrote, "Very excited to get started!"
Scoop – based on Prince Andrew's bombshell 2019 interview with the BBC about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein – will be directed by The Crown creator Philip Martin.
The film will be produced by Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville for The Lighthouse Film & Television, with Sanjay Singhal for Voltage TV.
Kevin Costner won Golden Globes 2023 for Best Actor for 'Yellowstone'
‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard is all set to co-direct and star in upcoming comedy-horror film ‘Hell of a...
King Charles III's befitting response to Prince Harry's allegations is telling...
Evangeline Lilly explains why she wants to do a standalone movie now
Janelle Monae posts her reaction on social media
King Charles to put his people and family's security on risk by inviting Harry to his coronation?