Scott Alexander, America's Got Talent star, dies of stroke

America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has passed away at the age of 52, leaving behind his wife and three children.
Scott suffered a sudden stroke while working on a cruise ship, the magician's wife Jenny has confirmed the tragic news.
Scott's wife took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the tragic update with fans, saying: "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father."
She added: "He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers."
Jenny also shared a photo of the family in all together in the garden, with Scott among them.
The late star's followers and fans rushed to comment on the post and shared their condolences, with one writing: "Jenny, please let us know what we can do for you. This community of makers will rally around and support you. Anything you need."
He was 41 when he appeared on season six of the talent show, making it to the quarter finals with his tricks before being eliminated.
