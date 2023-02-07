Netflix upcoming spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to Know

Netflix is gearing up to release the spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. However, the series is expected to hit the streaming platform in the coming spring of 2023.

Bela Bajaria, head of Netflix’s global TV said about the new spin-off that "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton."

According to the Netflix logline for the prequel,"A limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, that will center on the rise and love life of a young Charlotte. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury."

The next batch of information will be coming on the day of the 'Virtual Teaser Trailer Event' which is set to take place on February 14, 2023.

Recently, the streaming giant has released the first look preview for the new series on September 24, 2022





