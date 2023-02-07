BTS’ Jin shares details of 'unexpected rehearsals' of 'The Astronaut'

BTS’ Jin has shared an emotional journey of his recently released solo album The Astronaut which was co-written by the British rock band Coldplay, Koreaboo reported.

The 30-year-old singer revealed that The Astronaut was the hardest to record, out of every song he performed.

He said that “Out of all my songs, this was the one that took the longest to record. If I sung it in my style, more breathy, and in a higher key.

“then it wouldn’t be in the feel of what Martin-hyungnim had written. So, I tried my best to recreate the vibe that hyungnim had in mind," Jin explained.

Chris Martin, Coldplay founder revealed to fans that the BTS star asked him for a song that would help him to say goodbye to Army.

“And then [‘The Astronaut’] arrived, and I was like, ‘This is one of our best songs. Let’s give it to this gentleman.‘ And he’s flown all the way here from Korea,” Chris said.