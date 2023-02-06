Salma Hayek recalls not allowed to do comedy early in her acting career: Here’ why

Salma Hayek has recently reflected on how she’s being “typecast” during early stages of her career.



In a new interview with GQ, Salma revealed that she didn’t star in a comedy movie until she entered into her 40s.

“I was typecast for a long time,” said the actress.

Salma confessed, “My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies.”

“They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humour’... Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the Nineties,” explained the actress.

Talking about 2010 comedy Grown Ups, the actress mentioned that it was the first time she’d been allowed to show her funnier side on screen.

“I couldn’t land a comedic role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy, but I was in my forties!” she remarked.

Salma disclosed that she’s no longer bothered by the previous lack of diversity.

“I was sad at the time, but now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired – that the past 20 years I would have been out of business,” stated the actress.

She added, “So, I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m laughing... I’m laughing, girl.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance along with Channing Tatum in key role.