Prince Harry to expose Meghan Markle's ‘malicious lies’?

Prince Harry seems to be in hot water as Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, who launched a defamation case against the Duchess, has called upon the Duke to give evidence against his wife's "malicious lies".

Harry is reportedly in trouble as he could be questioned about Meghan's claims later this month with a videoed deposition, filmed under oath, in the defamation case brought by the former Suits star's estranged sister.

Fans are speculating that Harry won't bring the truth out as he will never go against his sweetheart who allegedly holds the key to his heart and controls the Dukes mind.

Royal fans and the Duke's critics believe that King Charles III's younger son sees things from Meghan's eyes and will never hurt her by saying even a single word against the mother of his children even though he's aware of some bitter truth.

Samantha, who's seeking $75,000 in damages regarding statements made by Harry and Meghan in tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, also wants the Duchess, among others, to give a deposition, as shown by legal documents made public by the Florida district court.