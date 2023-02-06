2023 Grammys: JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, more artists perform on 'God Bid'

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy teamed up to perform Khaled's nominated hit God Bid at 65th Grammy Awards held on Sunday.

The performance that concluded the star-studded night, started out with Khaled inside the Crypto.com Arena before the singer taking it to the street outside the arena, where Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z and Fridayy joined him.

Purple neon lights lit the street as the six legendary music artists performed the song, which was nominated in three categories including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

At one point, the group of musicians sat at a buffet-style spread while Legend played piano.

"It breaks my heart," Khaled said as the performance — and the awards show — ended.

"They ain't believe in us. God did. So we did an eight-minute show on the Grammys. Salute to the Academy."

The track appears on Khaled's album of the same name, which was also nominated for album of the year. The award went to Harry Styles for Harry's House just before Khaled's performance.