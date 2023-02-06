Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make red carpet debut

Charlie Puth proudly flaunted his lady love as he stepped on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, per Entertainment Tonight.

Puth originally announced his newfound relationship with the digital marketing and PR coordinator when he posted a picture of her to his Instagram. The That’s Hilarious crooner took to Instagram and shared some adorable images taken in a photo booth with Sansone for his 31st birthday on Friday, December 2, 2022, via People.

The Attention hitmaker was dressed in a white blazer and rose bouquet wide-legged trousers at the event. Sansone donned a plunging strapless mini dress paired with black tights.

The 31-year-old musician certainly couldn’t hide his public admiration for his new mate, sharing a snap of Sansone to his Instagram story with the caption: “Drool.”

In October, during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Puth revealed that he has a special someone in his life.

“I'm with somebody.” Stern probed the singer a little more and asked whether he was in love. To this, Puth said he “definitely” is and he thinks this relationship is “it” for him.

“[She's] someone that I grew up with,” he told the host, noting that it's “nice” to have someone he's known for a “long time” by his side, considering the craziness of his career. “She's always been very, very nice to me,” Puth continued. “I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.”