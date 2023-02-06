Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon promote 'Shehzada' at Taj Mahal

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' also stars versatile actor Paresh Rawal

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's promotional picture for Shehzada near Taj Mahal is worth looking at.

Kartik shared an adorable picture of him with co-star Kriti revealing their awesome chemistry off-screen. The picture gave a romantic vibe as the duo posed for a picture in front of the iconic monument Taj Mahal while looking at each other with their million dollar smiles.

Aaryan wrote a catchy caption on the picture. He wrote: “Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz.” The photo became an instant hit on the internet.

Film Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan backed by T-series. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also starred Pooja Hedge as the lead actress.

Upcoming Kartik starrer film also features prominent actors of the Bollywood industry namely; Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Ronit Roy.

The movie also marks as the second on-screen collaboration between Aaryan and Sanon after Luka Chuppi.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in thriller film Freddy along with Alaya F.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to feature in film Adipursh alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She further has The Crew in the pipeline opposite Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, reports NDTV.