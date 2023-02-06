Meghan Markle ‘throwing some sprinkles on top’ to ‘sell emotions’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for allegedly trying to sell emotions on TV, with “sprinkles on top.”



The expert from The Behavioral Arts YouTube Channel, Spidey made this admission.

The expert beleives, “Meghan is talking about the threats on her life and she goes randomly 'I'm a mum'. That's a call for sympathy.”



“That's trying to get sympathy from all the moms, it doesn't really belong in this. Eventually, she goes on to say 'I'm scared, for my life and for my children' and in that sense, it makes a lot more sense, she talks about all the things she's concerned about.”

“But when she is talking about that death threats, she just throws in that random '’I'm a mom’, and I see it as a call for sympathy.”

While the expert did note a hint of genuinity in Meghan Markle’s voice, and claimed, “It would be hard to imagine not being sad or scared when receiving death threats. I think there was absolutely something real but it's important for her to sell it right.”

But, at the same time “the base of it is real, she's throwing some sprinkles on top and really trying to sell how emotional this is.”