Aaron Carter fans slam 2023 Grammys for not featuring late singer ‘In Memoriam’

Aaron Carter fans were left seething at the 65th Grammy Awards for not featuring the late singer in its ‘In Memoriam.’

The lengthy tribute segment honored those in the music industry who died this past year including Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, Christine McVie, Lisa Marie Presley, DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, Naomi Judd, Jeff Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio, David Crosby, and many more, detailed Page Six.

Kacey Musgraves sang a haunting rendition of Coal Miner’s Daughter to honour Loretta Lynn. Quavo and Maverick City Music performed his latest song Without You for Migos rapper Takeoff. Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed Songbird for Christine McVie.

Though Carter was not included in the televised segment, People Magazine confirmed that little brother of Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys, was listed under the in memoriam section in the physical copy of the Grammys programme.

Here's how the fans reacted:

“Since the Grammys chose not include Aaron Carter’s picture while tributing the passed away singers. I’ll just post my own mini tribute because that’s so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter #Grammys2023,” one person tweeted along with a portrait of the singer.

Another user made their own tribute for the late singer. “since @RecordingAcad didn’t, i will: in memoriam of aaron carter - you deserved more. more recognition, love & time. thank you for the music that got me through my childhood, shaped me as a person & why i wanted to work in music. i forever love you. #aaroncarter #GRAMMYs”

“Why the heck wasn’t Aaron carter included in the memoriam part of the #GRAMMYs ??? That was cold,” said another.

Another fan added, “Genuinely don’t understand why Aaron Carter was left out of the in memoriam.. he completely changed the teen pop music game, broke so many records, and truly paved the way for so many young pop stars that followed him.”

Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in California last November. He was 34. His family reportedly believes the pop star died of a drug overdose. However, they are still waiting on a toxicology report to confirm his cause of death, per Page Six.