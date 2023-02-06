Prince Harry’s insults to ‘the arse of humanity’ is ‘a chef’s kiss’

Prince Harry’s collection of creative insults in Spare have been lauded by a writer who dubs them ‘the talk of the town’.
This claim has been brought to light by writer Raven Smith, in their piece for Vogue Online.
The writer believes, “The talk of the town still seems to be the rollout of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.”
The writer even went as far as to laud Prince Harry’s clever insults about British media and claimed, “The Duke of Sussex’s multimillion-dollar book traces the devastating loss of his mother when he was 12; his tour of duty in Afghanistan; the Sussexes’ attempts at de-famous-ing themselves; and Harry’s ongoing, visceral hatred for the press”.
The writer even referenced one instance where “he calls one editor ‘an infected pustule on the arse of humanity,’ a chef’s kiss of an insult.”
