Taylor Swift calms down Grammy photographer after ‘angsty’ snipe at publicist

Taylor Swift has politely told off photographers at the 2023 Grammys following a ‘yelling match’ between a photographer and a publicist.
The star walked the red carpet in a midnight-blue two piece set and managed to broker peace in her glam ensemble.
With a smile on her face, she told the publicist, “Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine.”
The issue arose when her publicist, Tree Paine was fixing her skirt.
Shortly after Swift hosed down the situation, one photographer could even be heard saying, “Thank you for calming us down!”
