Imran Khan spotted walking hand in hand with actress Loka Washington

Actor Imran Khan has been spotted by the paparazzi with rumored girlfriend Loka Washington.
On February 5, the two were spotted walking hand in hand. The media captured the rare appearance of Imran wearing a plain black t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. He carried a brown bag along with him and looked super adorable.
Meanwhile, Lekha wore a printed dress along with bright pink lip colour. The duo walked past the crowd and looked absolutely comfortable with each other.
Previously in 2022, reports were circulating on social media about Khan and wife Avantika Malik’s separation. The actor also caught attention when he was spotted making an appearance at Amir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement ceremony.
The 40-year-old actor rose to fame from his debut hit film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2008 alongside Genelia D’Souza. After his debut, he kept on delivering some amazing performances in films like; Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaraa, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Katti Batti, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.
As per PinkVilla, Imran Khan has bid farewell to his acting career to focus more on writing and direction.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie’s fourth birthday falls on King Charles coronation
Beyonce net worth as of last year was $450 million
Chrissy Teigen shares her thoughts on missing out Grammy this year on social media
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ features Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
Kanye West is the record-holder of 24 Grammys, equalling Jay-Z
Beyoncé has surpassed Georg Solti as highest Grammy awards winner with her 32nd trophy