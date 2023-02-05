Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quash split rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stayed out of the public eye since their last appearance together in New York, seemingly silenced their split rumours as they spotted celebrating the vow renewal of Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they made their first public appearance together since the release of the Duke's memoir. They were among the high-profile guests celebrating the vow renewals.

The couple were out of the public eye since their last appearance in New York for the Ripple of Hope Awards in December. Meghan's absence from spotlight sparked speculations that there's trouble in their marriage. Some fans thought that they were having some issues.

However, their presence at the famous tv presenter's party have silenced the rumours of their split.

There are reports that Harry and Meghan have changed the policy after a sharp decline in their popularity. It had dropped by 45 points in America, which is where the Sussexes currently reside with their two children.

The couple would soon release their new fun series as they have decided to stop attacking the royal family after receiving massive backlash.