Pakistan's economic strength vital for Kashmir's fight for freedom: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly held to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the importance of Pakistan's economic stability to help Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) get its right to self-determination.



"It won't be long before holding all the injustices done accountable if the Muslims across the globe stand united," the premier said in his address at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Day on Sunday.

He said that in order to help Kashmiris to achieve freedom, Pakistan needs to be financially strong and united.

"We need to forget differences, adopt simplicity and make sacrifices and we need to move forward instead of living in the past," said the premier. "Kashmiris are looking to Pakistan and we need to play our role."

PM Shehbaz, while talking about the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the programme, said that the "country is facing many financial challenges and the IMF is asking for the details".

There has been a division created in society, he said, adding that the unity and mutual agreement "help with achieving goals".

Expressing his regret, PM Shehbaz said: "The Kashmir valley has turned red with the blood of innocent Muslims. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims were martyred in Kashmir in a year."

Talking about the brutality of India towards the Muslims in IIOJK, the premier condemned the revoking of Kashmir's special status by the Modi-led government in India.

"Pakistani people and the government has always supported Kashmiris," he stated, adding that "unity and accord" help in achieving the goals.

He further stated that India would be concerned after seeing the coalition of all political parties in Pakistan.

Moreover, the premier called for practical steps instead of only passing statements, and slogans or doing poetry and speeches.

"India has turned the occupied Kashmir into a jail," the premier said, adding that the IIOJK raises questions on the failure of the Kashmir cause despite 75 years passed.

He said that answers to these questions need to be found by examining ourselves first.