Demi Lovato oozes glam in black as she attends pre-Grammy gala with Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato dropped jaws as she walked the star-studded red carpet of pre-Grammy gala with her new beau Jordan Lutes on Saturday evening.

Lovato and Lutes packed on the romance when they made their red carpet debut at the annual pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.

Making their relationship red carpet official at the glitzy bash, Lovato, 30, locked lips with her musician beau while posing for snaps at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala.

The Confident hitmaker looked stunning in a black strapless gown with an asymmetrical sweetheart neckline that perfectly complimented her figure.

Lovato carried a black clutch and her raven shag was slicked down in waves for a vintage feel.

The handsome musician, on the other hand, kept it classic in an all-black suit with a white button-down shirt. Both stars’ impressive tattoo collection was on full display.

Lovato and Lutes became romantically linked up together over the summer after working on Lovato’s latest album Holy Fvck.