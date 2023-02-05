Prince Harry’s bid to ‘monetize his misery for public consumption’ blasted

File Footage

Tory MP Bob Seely has reportedly decided to take matters into his own hands and have Prince Harry’s titles immediately removed.



He intends to have amendments made to the 1917 Titles Deprivation Acts so that Prince Harry’s bid to “monetize his misery for public consumption” gets bashed.

This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Johnathan Sacerdoti.

The admissions were made during Mr Sacerdoti’s interview with Fox News Digital.

He claimed, “Seely’s amendment would give the Privy Council, made up of 741 senior parliamentarians, the power to strip the Sussexes of their titles.”

“He argues that if the duke continues to trash the royal family, he should set an example and give up his title, but if he does not, the law should enable it to be removed anyway.”

“Seely says that the duke’s criticism of the royal family is equivalent to attacking ‘important institutions in this country’.”