Keanu Reeves surprises pub staff with rare appearance in small English town

Keanu Reeves shocked the pub staff as he made a surprise visit to the Robin Hood in Tring, in Hertfordshire.

The John Wick star, 58, looked dapper as always as he made a surprise visit to the much-loved eatery in town to enjoy some British grub.

Much to fans’ surprise, Keanu was more than happy to stop for a chat with the bar staff.

Barmaid Laura Rolfe expressed her joy when the Matrix actor walked in the pub on Saturday afternoon. “The door swung open, and it was him!”, she exclaimed.

“He came to the bar and ordered a beer (Seafarers Ale) and just walked over to the corner. He ordered fish and chips and Nat’s shepherd’s pie,” she shared.

The barmaid shared that the actor was with someone else, “presumably a driver or friend, maybe?”

Laura said that once Keanu had finished his lunch, he went over to the bar and walked into the kitchen, where he shook the hands of the kitchen staff, and thanked them for his lunch.

She hailed Keanu as a ‘lovely’ person, but he was out the door soon enough, ‘and that was that!’