BTS' J-Hope shares 'memorable compliment' of his life with ARMY

J-Hope, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, has shared the most memorable compliment of his life he got as a producer, Koreaboo reported.
In a ‘self’ interview for Disney+, the 28-year-old singer said that “There’s a saying, praise can even make the whales dance.”
"In a way, a lot of things were the first to me, but a simple praise like ‘Oh, you’re good at it’ gave me a lot of inspiration. I think I could feel like having fun out of it," BTS star added.
The singer also shared the compliment he cherishes the most, added: "You're incredibly good at this style of music."
“Everyone has their own things, you know. You have your own style and you are good at some things. And I had my own things and I got a specific compliment for that. That’s what I liked and remembered.” J-Hope continued.
Prince Harry is standing accused of becoming a ‘treacherous little toad’
Netflix has officially confirmed the second of the series ‘That ’90s Show’
Jason Momoa has just urged fans to offer up ‘all the mana, all the aloha and all the love’
BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' world tour kicked off in October 2022
Pricilla Presley is contesting Lisa Marie’s will that makes granddaughter Riley Keough in-charge of Graceland
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show will be the first televised performance since the 2018 Grammys