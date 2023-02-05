Ashton Kutcher felt ‘so dumb’ praising Harry Style’s karaoke not knowing he’s a singer

Ashton Kutcher thought Harry Styles was a really good singer, not knowing that he was already a famous one.

The actor, 44, revealed the embarrassing story in a new interview with Esquire, sharing that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, were with “an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today” at a party hosted by their neighbour.

At the party, Styles, 29, got up to sing an ABBA song.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God. It’s bananas,’” Kutcher remembered. “So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good … like, really good.’”

For his part, Styles graciously thanked the Two and a Half Men actor. It wasn’t until he went to the host that he found out about the As it Was singer.

“He’s like, ‘Thanks, man. Thank you, I really appreciate that.’ So we go to our friend and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And they’re like, ‘It’s Harry Styles,’” Kutcher recalled.

“And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy from the boy band. He’s a professional singer,’” the That ’70s Show alum added, admitting he felt like “a jerk” after the fact.

“He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good.”

Apart from the nod from Kutcher, Styles is nominated for six 2023 Grammy Awards and is set to perform at the annual awards show in Los Angeles this weekend, via Page Six.