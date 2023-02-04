Harrison Ford says he will never retire

After Paramount+ announced on Friday that the show is returning for a second season, as reported by Fox News, Harrison Ford confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Jacob Dutton on the television series 1923.
Harrison revealed that he will be returning in the second season the 1923 and shared that he is not going to retire anytime in the future because not working doesn't make sense to him.
When asked if he would be returning to the show, Harrison said, "Yeah, the idea of not working doesn’t make much sense to me. It’s really where I feel most alive."
Harrison said about his costar on the show, Helen Mirren, "It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do... Dame Helen Mirren."
Harrison Ford plays the role of Jacob Dutton, the ancestor of John Dutton who is portrayed by Kevin Costner on Yellowstone, on the show.
