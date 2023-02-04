Jeff Beck funeral: Johnny Depp, Tom Jones among mourners to pay final respects

File footage

The legendary guitarist Jeff Beck was laid to rest at St. Mary’s Church in South London on Friday.

Celebrities including Johnny Depp, Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood among others turned out to say a final farewell to the late rock legend.

Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof and The Pretenders' founder Chrissie Hynde were all also present at the late rock legend's funeral, held in his hometown.

Edward Scissor hands filmmaker Tim Burton and comic Vic Reeves were also spotted at the church to say their final respects.

Beck passed away "peacefully" at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Beck rose to fame in the 1960s with The Yardbirds. Weeks prior to his death, the late rockstar finished a transatlantic tour with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as they promoted their debut album 18.

Depp and Beck’s album bagged three Brit Awards nominations in the UK.

Beck was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for his work on Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9.