King Charles, Queen Camilla could be upstaged by Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly hesitant to put themselves in the spotlight’ amid speculations that the couple could upstage Britain's new King Charles III's popularity.

The royals remain popular in the U.K. when the views of all age groups are taken together, but the monarchy appears to be losing the hearts and minds of Charles' younger subjects, according to polling by YouGov in the aftermath of Prince Harry's memoir.



Survey suggests young Britons are turning on King Charles' Monarchy After Prince Harry's revelations in his Book 'Spare'. Among 18-24-year-olds, 52 percent wanted to replace Charles with an elected head of state, compared to 34 percent who wanted to keep the king. Of those who expressed an opinion, 68 percent said they felt strongly about the subject.

Willian and Kate are one of the most popular royal couples as they attract massive applause and love from fans during their public appearances.

Princess Kate has emerged as the most popular royal in the US, with a net approval rating of +26, with her husband Prince William’s popularity stood at +21.

As per the Redfield & Wilton survey of 2,000 US voters was carried out a week after the release of Meghan’s husband Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, Meghan’s net approval rating in the US currently stands at -13, while Prince Harry is at -7. King Charles' wife Camilla has a net approval rating of -8.

A royal commentator has noticed the Britain's new king is facing the same situation he did with Princess Diana due to Prince William's wife Kate's charismatic personality that forces cameras to turn towards her at every big event.



Previously, when Kate travelled to the late Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk with Prince William on September 15, 2022, with pictures of the royal couple showing them interacting with mourning crowds, who welcomed them lovingly.

Kate, William are now more popular in the US than Meghan even as Harry made explosive claims against them in Spare, according to a recent poll by Newsweek.



Some royal fans want to see William and his wife Kate as the King and Queen respectively instead of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. As the palace announced the plans of King Charles coronation in May, fans turned to social media to express their feelings.