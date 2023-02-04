Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors, to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament

Miami: Non-league Wrexham, who have shot to international fame through a reality television series, are to play in a $1m million-dollar seven-a-side tournament in the United States, organisers said on Friday.
The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, play in the fifth-tier of England´s pyramid, the National league.
The club have gained a following in the United States following the success of the series ´Welcome to Wrexham´ which charts the fortunes of the team since their 2020 sale to Reynolds and McElhenney.
´The Soccer Tournament´ is a winner-takes-all competition featuring 32 teams and will be played in North Carolina from June 1-4.
The competition will include teams organized by former United States women´s national team midfielder Heather O´Reilly, and former U.S. men´s national team players Jimmy Conrad, Clint Dempsey and DaMarcus Beasley.
Another U.K. based non-league team, Hashtag United, will also play in the tournament.
Wrexham´s team will feature club legends and the club have promised to spend half their prize money on community activities should they triumph.
