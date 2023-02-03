Rickey Smiley opens up about his grief following his son’s death: ‘terrible nightmare’

US comedian Rickey Smiley has recently mourned the loss of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Rickey posted an emotional 11-minute clip in which he talked about his grief and revealed how “the sadness setting in on himself and the rest of the family” in the light of tragic loss.

“I feel bad for my other kids. My kids are confused. They don't know what to do,” he said.

Calling it a terrible nightmare, Rickey continued, “I just never thought I would be a member of an organization where you have to bury your kids.”

Reflecting on the loss, Rickey shared that initially he didn’t cry due to shock but after a day, the 54-year-old mentioned that it seemed “somebody stomping on my chest and it's just non-stop”.

“Tears are coming down your eyes but you ain't crying. And then you crying and ain't no tears coming down your eyes,” stated Rickey.

Rickey disclosed that his youngest son Malik is most affected by this tragedy.



While discussing about Malik, Rickey mentioned, “He got his own issues. He's fighting to stay alive because he's dealing with a lot, dealing with depression and anxiety.”

Elsewhere in the video, Rickey also asserted that he might not be the perfect dad when it came to parenting his children.

However, he added, “I just tried to be the best dad I could be. That's all. It is what it is.”

Meanwhile, Brandon’s memorial will be held on February 4 in Rickey’s hometown of Birmingham, Ala.