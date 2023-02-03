Trevor Noah hints at a surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist

Trevor Noah has teased a major happening of the 2023 Grammys after being selected as the event's host for the third time.

On Tuesday, January 31, Trevor Noah appeared alongside executive producer Ben Winston as a guest in Janine Rubenstein's PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

According to People, Although he couldn't confirm the performances that haven't been announced yet, Noah appeared to tease a surprise performance at the Grammys.

"One of your favorite performers is a woman, and that woman is going to be performing at the Grammys," he told Rubenstein.

Former The Daily Show host continued, "Then one of your other favorite performers is a man, and that man is going to be performing at the Grammys, and you're going, Oh, but that could be anyone. But you know, it's not anyone though because you've been listening to their album the whole year and it's been huge."



The performances that have been confirmed include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Styles.

