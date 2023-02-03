Ashton Kutcher affirms being a Dad is 'Most Important' and 'No. 1 Role' he will 'Ever Play'

Ashton Kutcher has deemed his parenting priorities to be at the top of his list.

On Thursday, February 2, Ashton Kutcher arrived at the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine.

When asked about his number one role, the actor, who shares son Dimitri Portwood, 6, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8 with wife Mila Kunis, replied, "For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father."

As per People, Kutcher, 44, also confirmed that he took a pay cut so that the production could be moved closer to his real home and family, and added that realises how "fortunate" he was in doing so.

"I'm fortunate enough to be able to do something like that, which most people aren't," he said.



The Two and a Half Men alum continued, "But when you get to a point where you're fortunate enough to be able to do that, and you can, you either live to do that truth or you don't."

Referring to a quote, he shared, "Carlos Slim has this amazing quote, and he said, 'A lot of people try to make the world a better place for their children. And what they should really be doing is making better children for the world.'"

"And I repeat it all the time, because I think there's so much truth in it. So my No. 1 job in the world is making better children for the world, and I'm trying my hardest," Kutcher concluded.