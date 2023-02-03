Kate Middleton believes Prince William would ‘kill’ her for wanting baby no. 4

File Footage

Kate Middleton reportedly left an entire room chuckling with her response to baby no. 4 rumors.



This conversation has been weighed in on by Daily Express' Royal Round-Up, host Pandora Forsyth and royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

The conversation arose once Mr Forsyth asked “Do you think they'll have another one?”



In fits of laughter Mr Palmer responded by saying, “No, I don't think so.”

He also added, “I think you've asked me this before”, especially considering Kate Middleton finally put all rumors to rest, when she said, “I think William would kill me if I did.”

Mr Forsyth on the other hand didn’t seem convinced and claimed, “Alright then, but if she is pregnant again, I'm going to clip this up and play [it].”