Meghan Markle ‘really scary’ and brings out Prince Harry’s ‘worse side’

Meghan Markle has just been called out for having really ‘scary’ tendencies.
This claim has been made by royal author and commentator Angela Levin.
Ms Levin made her admissions about Meghan Markle’s fear factor and told GB News, “[Meghan's] not miss nice.”
“She really isn't, and anybody who falls for that - like Harry did - is in a difficult position. I think she brings out the worst in him.”
Before concluding the same source also pointed out Meghan Markle’s ‘scary side’ and added, “If that's what she wants, you'll get a surprise if you want her to be sweet, nice and charming. She can be, but she's also got another side which is really scary.”
