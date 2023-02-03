Prince William ‘knows’ Meghan Markle ‘isn’t manipulating’ Prince Harry: ‘All his own doing!’

File Footage

Prince William fully believes Meghan Markle has had ‘nothing to do’ with Prince Harry’s tiffs during interviews and is sure she’s not manipulating him to spew anti-royal propaganda.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to RadarOnline.

The insider started by breaking down some findings which have reportedly come to light, regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

They warn, Meghan Markle is in ‘no way’ manipulating Prince Harry into saying anti-royal things and reportedly, Prince William is in agreement.

The source was even quoted saying, “He no longer believes Harry is being manipulated by Meghan.”

At the moment, “to him the royal crisis is clearly his brother’s doing, driven by money and revenge.”