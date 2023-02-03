Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘becoming too inauthentic’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘inauthenticity’ in recent interviews have reportedly become ‘difficult to ignore’.



These admissions have been brought to light by body language expert Spidey, for The Behavioral Arts YouTube channel.

He started by weighing in on the Oprah interview “The inauthenticity, for me, is too much to ignore.”

Especially in light of how, “In an interview with Tom Bradby, during his book tour, the subject was brought up that during the Oprah interview they suggested or said that there was racism in the royal family and Harry denied it.”

“He said, ‘No, the media said that. We never said that, we never made the claim that they were racist or that there was any racism coming from the royal family.’”