Bad Bunny delivers first-ever speech in English at Billboard Power 100 Gala

Bad Bunny delivered his first-ever speech in English at the Billboard Power 100 event on Thursday and left fans stunned.



The Puerto Rican superstar, 28, who made personal history for himself after delivering his first speech in English at a public event, took the stage to present his longtime manager, Noah Assad, with a special award.

“I know my man don’t like this kind of thing, this attention, he don’t like speeches,” Bad Bunny said to a chorus of laughs from the crowd. “Me neither, so I will try to be fast.”

“Tonight is a special night, not because my friend Noah is winning this award. It’s more because I’m making my first English speech ever,” he joked. “Tonight is a special night because I’m giving a special award to a very special person.”

After his English-language intro, Bad Bunny effortlessly transitioned into speaking both Spanish and English as he celebrated Assad’s honor.

“This award means a lot to me, the same way that I know my own awards mean a lot to him,” he shared. “This award is the proof that I am not working alone. It’s the proof that dreams come true, but never only by yourself. It’s always about teamwork, and I know that no one works like him.”

“I want to thank him for believing in me… for belief in my dreams and my ambition,” adding, “Thanks for inspiring me to work harder, to dream bigger, and inspiring me to just be a better person.”

Bad Bunny’s speech comes just a few days ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, where he earned nomination for Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti.

The singer has made history as it is the first-ever all-Spanish album to earn the honor in the GRAMMY’s 65-year history.