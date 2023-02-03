Terrorism will be controlled using all resources: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses an apex committee meeting in Peshawar. — Screengrab/ PTV News



Terrorism will be controlled using all resources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday while addressing an apex committee meeting in Peshawar taking place following the horrific suicide bombing in the city that claimed the lives of more than 100 people.



The meeting is taking place at Governor House. In the meeting, which is being held after 15 months, the Peshawar corps commander, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG and chiefs of other institutions are taking part.

Key decisions are expected to be taken over the law and order situation and terrorism following the tragedy in the provincial capital.

The premier started his address with an acknowledgement of the devastation from the recent attack at a mosque inside highly sensitive police headquarters Police Lines in Peshawar. Research showed it was one of the deadliest terrorism-related incidents in the country’s history where the death toll has crossed triple digits.

The attack took place during afternoon worship. An entire wall and some of its roof was blown out. Bloodied survivors emerged limping from the wreckage, while bodies were ferried away in ambulances.

"It is a sad incident after the APS incident," the premier said.

"We have to accept the facts, the whole nation is in shame. How did this incident happen after the complete end of terrorism a few years ago? The whole nation is thinking [about] how to control this evil in future," he went on.

The drastic security breach in Peshawar came on the day United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had been due to visit Islamabad, although the trip was cancelled at the last minute due to bad weather.

The security situation in Pakistan has deteriorated since the return of the Afghan Taliban in Kabul. Islamabad has accused the new rulers of failing to secure their mountainous border, allowing militants to travel back and forth without being detected.

The police headquarters in Peshawar is in one of the most tightly controlled areas of the city, housing intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus, and is next door to the regional secretariat.



This is a developing story and is being updated with detail.

